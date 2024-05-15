Nvwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,286 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.8% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Starbucks by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $75.89. 4,391,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,999,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

