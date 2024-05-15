Nvwm LLC Sells 127 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.51. 1,142,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,685. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

