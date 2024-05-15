Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 13,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.05. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

