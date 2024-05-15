Nvwm LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,739 shares of company stock worth $37,096,514. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,981. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.23. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $263.76. The firm has a market cap of $194.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.