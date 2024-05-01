Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Dongfang Electric Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DNGFF remained flat at $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Dongfang Electric has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.07.
Dongfang Electric Company Profile
