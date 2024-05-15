Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 15th (BOLT, CSWC, CTNT, FLUT, HBM, LUXH, MOMO, NFLX, NICE, OLMA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 15th:

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $246.00 target price on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$15.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $655.00 target price on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $343.00 price target on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

