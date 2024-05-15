Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. 2,226,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

