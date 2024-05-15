Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.35

Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.35 and last traded at $98.09, with a volume of 162954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Veralto Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,085,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Veralto by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 46,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

