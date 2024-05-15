Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $121.77 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $121,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.43. 1,316,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,424. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $116.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

