Westpac Banking Corp Has $654,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 48.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 64,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.27. 495,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.59. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $2,754,889. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

