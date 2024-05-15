J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $3,087,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.41. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.23 and a 1-year high of $177.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $369,104.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,290.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

