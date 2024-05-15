Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $376,000. Eos Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Shares of APD traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.08. The company had a trading volume of 582,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,830. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

