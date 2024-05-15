Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,479,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,455,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $68.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.