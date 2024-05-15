Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $7.61 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,724,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,486. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

