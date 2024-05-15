D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.41.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $8.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.08. 2,432,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

