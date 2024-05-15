90,746 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,372,000. Arista Networks makes up about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock traded up $11.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.84. 1,769,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,718. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $325.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.59. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,090 shares of company stock worth $98,085,165. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

