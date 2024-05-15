ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $311,699.74

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $311,699.74 and $9.71 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001417 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,321.63 or 0.99877907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012300 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000307 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

