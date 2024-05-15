Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $32.68 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares MBS ETF worth $32,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.05. 1,805,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,967. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2823 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

