Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) is M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,112,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 117,800 shares during the period. Methanex comprises 3.7% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Methanex worth $616,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Methanex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,050,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Methanex by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 777,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Trading Down 1.4 %

MEOH stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,519. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

