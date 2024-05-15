Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 130.90% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Alimera Sciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ALIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 34,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

