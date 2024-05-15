Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,186,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,459,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

