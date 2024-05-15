ATB Capital Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$25.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.79.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BDT traded up C$2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.49. 175,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$8.01 and a 12 month high of C$22.74.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

