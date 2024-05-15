Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Westpac Banking Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,157,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,624,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $19.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $654.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,433. The stock has a market cap of $183.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $633.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

