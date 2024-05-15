Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Navios Maritime Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NMM traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 69,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,765. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.42%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

