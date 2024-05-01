Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 57,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Angkor Resources Trading Up 11.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$27.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.38.

About Angkor Resources

(Get Free Report)

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angkor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angkor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.