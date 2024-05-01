JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $240.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.58.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $5.38 on Wednesday, reaching $180.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,676,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,385,055. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

