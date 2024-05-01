TG Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 13,983 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average volume of 7,433 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. 12,415,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.38 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

