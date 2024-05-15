Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 663,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,503,000 after buying an additional 90,092 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,978 shares of company stock valued at $50,852,672 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE WST traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.05. The company had a trading volume of 380,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,329. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.65 and its 200 day moving average is $363.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.42 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

