Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $17.34 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 372.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for 9.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $17,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5,870.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 423,267 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 307,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.67. 61,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,457. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.52.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.