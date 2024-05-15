Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $148.16

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $148.16 and last traded at $147.68, with a volume of 114316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Leidos Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Leidos by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,501,000 after buying an additional 272,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Leidos by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $202,191,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

