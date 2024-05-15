Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in RTX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,438,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,161. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

