HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $31.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 57.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIVE shares. StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIVE Digital Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 217,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,918,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,788 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.