Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in April

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortune Minerals Stock Down 12.1 %

OTCMKTS FTMDF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 8,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,310. Fortune Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

