Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in April

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Down 12.1 %
OTCMKTS FTMDF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 8,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,310. Fortune Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
About Fortune Minerals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortune Minerals
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.