Park National (NYSE:PRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $141.28

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.28 and last traded at $140.97, with a volume of 6481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Park National alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRK

Park National Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.30. Park National had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Park National by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park National by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Park National by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Park National by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.