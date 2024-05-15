Westpac Banking Corp Takes $701,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.32. 1,312,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,446. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

