AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Up 31.7% in April

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

NYSE AB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. 195,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,595. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

