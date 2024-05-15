Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Block by 12.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Block by 615.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Block by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.76. 3,570,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,867,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,469 shares of company stock worth $34,963,585. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

