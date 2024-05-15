Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BDX traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.41. 584,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,072. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.21 and its 200-day moving average is $239.26. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

