Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Grows By 32.2%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JETMF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. 50,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,914. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $34.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 19.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

