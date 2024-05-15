Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 61,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $199,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $109.19. 1,219,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,840. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

