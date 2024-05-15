iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.31. 81,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

