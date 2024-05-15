Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,817,882.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $4,794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,625 shares in the company, valued at $71,566,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,817,882.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

