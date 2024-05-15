IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in April

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,182.0 days.
IMCD Stock Performance
IMCD stock remained flat at $151.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. IMCD has a 1-year low of $114.72 and a 1-year high of $180.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.40.
About IMCD
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IMCD
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.