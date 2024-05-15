Nvwm LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nvwm LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,279 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,458 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,752,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,871. The company has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

