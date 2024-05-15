Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 3.9 %

ISRG traded up $14.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $399.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,614. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,223.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,909 shares of company stock valued at $57,058,433. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

