Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.38

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.38 and last traded at $108.23, with a volume of 32945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.88.

Several analysts have commented on CRS shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,160 shares of company stock worth $3,645,081 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.2% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 87,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

