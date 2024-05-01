ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 365 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPK. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.56. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

