Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Increases Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.8722 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has increased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

BUD stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BUD shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

