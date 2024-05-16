HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VERU. Raymond James initiated coverage on Veru in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

Veru Price Performance

Shares of VERU opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.47. Veru has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Veru had a negative net margin of 265.27% and a negative return on equity of 130.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 122,999 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,584,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

