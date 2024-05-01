U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on May 20th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

